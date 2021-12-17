River Plate and Colon will meet on Saturday at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero for the 2021 Trofeo de Campeones. Here you will find how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the preview, predictions and odds.

River Plate and Colon will face each other on Saturday, December 18, at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero for the Argentine 2021 Trofeo de Campeones. Check out everything there is to know about this final, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and even how to watch or live stream it online free. If you are in the US, you was watch it live on FuboTV (Free Trial).

The Millonarios won their spot in the 2021 Trofeo de Campeones after clinching the 2021 Liga Profesional title, the first domestic league championship won by the team with Marcelo Gallardo as its coach.

Colon, on the other hand, earned their place in this title decider after winning the 2021 Copa de la Liga tournament, their first title in the top flight of Argentine soccer. It will be the first edition of the Trofeo de Campeones.

River Plate vs Colon: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Time: 7:10 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades, Santiago del Estero

River Plate vs Colon: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

River Plate vs Colon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It will be the 74th meeting between these two Argentine teams in the professional era. River Plate have clinched 36 victories, while Colon have won 16 times. The other 21 games have finished in a draw.

Gallardo will be without four players to face Colon on Saturday: Enzo Pérez, Braian Romero, Nicolás De la Cruz and Fabrizio Angileri. With Julian Alvarez as their main weapon in attack, River will try to clinch a new title.

How to watch or live stream free River Plate vs Colon

The 2021 Trofeo de Campeones match between River Plate and Colon to be played on Saturday, December 18, at the Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero will be live on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the US. Other option: TyC Internacional.

River Plate vs Colon: Predictions and Odds

Marcelo Gallardo has led River to the top one more time. This time, in the domestic league. With the team playing at its best, its not a surprise to see that oddsmakers pick River as the favorite to win the game. According to Caliente, the Millonarios have odds of -138, while Colon have odds of +350. A draw would finish in a +280 payout.

Caliente River -138 Draw +280 Colon +350

* Odds via Caliente