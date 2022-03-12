River Plate will face Gimnasia this Sunday, March 13 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium for the Matchday 6 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

River Plate and Gimnasia will face each other this Sunday, March 13 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium, better known as “El Monumental”, in a game valid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

It will be an interesting match, since it is the game of both teams before playing their respective Matchday 7 Derbies (which will be the Matchday of the Derbies). On one side will be the visitors, Gimnasia de La Plata, who have not had a good start in this 2022 Copa de la Liga, and that is why they will seek to raise their level against a difficult rival.

On the other side will be the locals, River Plate, one of the main candidates to win this 2022 Copa de la Liga. They have a very good chance of obtaining a good victory at home against a rival that is not in their best form. In the middle of the week they come from defeating Deportivo Laferrere 5-0 for the Argentine Cup.

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio V. Liberti Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history they played 159 games (not counting those games that were played during amateurism in Argentina). As could be expected, River Plate are the absolute dominators of the statistics, as they won 85 times, while Gimnasia did so in 33. In addition, there were 41 draws. The last game between the two for the 2021 League was a 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Gimnasia in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, March 13 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium for the Matchday 6 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between River Plate and Gimnasia will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: unsurprisingly River Plate are the favorite with -286 odds, while Gimnasia have +750. A tie would finish in a +400 payout.

Caliente River Plate -286 Tie +400 Gimnasia +750

*Odds via Caliente