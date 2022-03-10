River Plate and Gimnasia de La Plata face off on Matchday 6 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

River Plate vs Gimnasia: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional

River Plate return to 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional action this weekend when they welcome Gimnasia de La Plata to the Estadio Monumental on Matchday 6. Both sides aim to get a result to head into Matchday 7, round of the derbies, in high spirits. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch this Argentine League Cup game in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

El Millonario return home in control of Group A following a 1-0 road victory over rivals San Lorenzo last time out. On top of that, Marcelo Gallardo's men took care of business in their midweek Copa Argentina game by putting five past fourth-tier side Laferrere. However, River want to record another win before they host archrivals Boca Juniors.

On the other hand, El Lobo have failed to pick up a victory in their last three games (D1 L2). Nestor Gorosito's side comes from an eventful 2-2 draw with Argentinos Juniors at home. Will they pull off a shock at the Monumental before they face lifelong rivals Estudiantes?

River Plate vs. Gimnasia: Date

River Plate and Gimnasia de La Plata will face each other on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Estadio Monumental. Last time they met last year, El Lobo held El Millonario to a draw on Matchday 7 of the 2021 Liga Profesional.

River Plate vs. Gimnasia: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs. Gimnasia in the US

The game to be played between River Plate and Gimnasia de La Plata on Matchday 6 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other option: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV, and Fanatiz.