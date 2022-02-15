River Plate will face Patronato this Wednesday, February 16 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium for the Matchday 2 of the Copa de la Liga 2022. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the US.

River Plate and Patronato will face each other this Wednesday, February 16 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the 2022 Copa de la Liga. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this game. It will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) in the US.

The locals did not have the best start in this 2022 Copa de la Liga. They lost their Matchday 1 game as visitors against Union de Sante Fe 1-0, in what was a real surprise since the "Riverplatenses" were the favorites to win that match. Now, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo will seek to recover from that defeat against Patronato.

In the case of the visitors, they also started very badly in this championship. They lost 1-0 at home to Argentinos Juniors without being able to do anything to reverse the result and where the best was their goalkeeper, Matias Mansilla, who avoided several goals. The Parana team urgently needs to obtain points to move far from the relegation zone.

River Plate vs Patronato: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Antonio Vespucio Liberti (“El Monumental”) Stadium, Belgrano, Argentina

Live Stream in the US: Paramount +

River Plate vs Patronato: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

River Plate vs Patronato: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Contrary to what one might think taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, the statistics between them are very even. There have been few matches in history: only 6, with three victories for River Plate and 3 for Patronato (no draws). The last time they played was for the Argentine League on November 7, 2021, with "Riverplatenses" winning 5-0.

How to watch or live stream River Plate vs Patronato in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, February 16 at the Antonio Vespucio Liberti ("El Monumental") Stadium for the Matchday 2 of 2022 Copa de la Liga between River Plate and Patronato will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, PrendeTV.

River Plate vs Patronato: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: River Plate are the favorite with -334 odds, while Patronato have +1000. A tie would finish in a +425 payout.

DraftKings River Plate -334 Tie +425 Patronato +1000

