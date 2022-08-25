For the second consecutive year, Barcelona and Bayern Munich were drawn together in the UEFA Champions League group stage. This time, there will be even bigger history behind this duel as Robert Lewandowski faces his former team. Check out here all the groups for the 2022-23 edition of the UCL.

The moment we've been waiting for is here. On Thursday, the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw took center stage as another edition of Europe's most prestigious competition is drawing nearer.

Unsurprisingly, the draw results left a lot to talk about. Though there are many groups to watch, all eyes will be on Group C, arguably the group of death in this UCL. Not only it includes three Champions League winners, but also brings us a highly anticipated meeting between familiar foes.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich were drawn together for the second straight season, and both have reasons to head into their clashes with extra motivation. While Barca will try and redeem themselves against the team that prevented them from making it to the round of 16 last year, Bayern aim to beat the team that took Robert Lewandowski away from them this summer.

2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw: Here are all the results

Group A

Ajax

Liverpool

Napoli

Rangers

Group B

Porto

Atlético

Leverkusen

Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern

Barcelona

Inter

Plzeň

Group D

Frankfurt

Tottenham

Sporting CP

Marseille

Group E

Milan

Chelsea

Salzburg

Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid

Leipzig

Shakhtar

Celtic

Group G

Man. City

Sevilla

Dortmund

Copenhagen

Group H