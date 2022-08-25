The moment we've been waiting for is here. On Thursday, the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw took center stage as another edition of Europe's most prestigious competition is drawing nearer.
Unsurprisingly, the draw results left a lot to talk about. Though there are many groups to watch, all eyes will be on Group C, arguably the group of death in this UCL. Not only it includes three Champions League winners, but also brings us a highly anticipated meeting between familiar foes.
Barcelona and Bayern Munich were drawn together for the second straight season, and both have reasons to head into their clashes with extra motivation. While Barca will try and redeem themselves against the team that prevented them from making it to the round of 16 last year, Bayern aim to beat the team that took Robert Lewandowski away from them this summer.
2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw: Here are all the results
Group A
- Ajax
- Liverpool
- Napoli
- Rangers
Group B
- Porto
- Atlético
- Leverkusen
- Club Brugge
Group C
- Bayern
- Barcelona
- Inter
- Plzeň
Group D
- Frankfurt
- Tottenham
- Sporting CP
- Marseille
Group E
- Milan
- Chelsea
- Salzburg
- Dinamo Zagreb
Group F
- Real Madrid
- Leipzig
- Shakhtar
- Celtic
Group G
- Man. City
- Sevilla
- Dortmund
- Copenhagen
Group H
- Paris
- Juventus
- Benfica
- M. Haifa