Where to watch Lazio vs AC Milan live in the USA: 2025/2026 Coppa Italia

Lazio will take on AC Milan in what will be 2025/2026 Coppa Italia round of 16. Fans in the United States can watch the match live—be sure to check the broadcast details for TV and streaming options so you don’t miss any of the action from this highly anticipated showdown.

AC Milan and Lazio meet again just days after their tense Serie A showdown, a 1–0 Milan win that vaulted the Rossoneri to the top of the league, and this time the stakes shift to the Coppa Italia, where Milan hope to keep momentum rolling in a tournament they’ve circled as a major target.

Despite arriving off a narrow defeat, Lazio enter with confidence that the gap between the sides isn’t as wide as the scoreline suggested, and they’ll treat this clash as a prime opportunity to spring an upset and knock out one of the competition’s early favorites.

When will the Lazio vs AC Milan match be played?

Lazio will face AC Milan in the 2025/2026 Coppa Italia first round this Thursday, December 4. The match is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Pedro Rodriguez of Lazio is challenged by Alexis Saelemaekers of AC Milan – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Lazio vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Lazio vs AC Milan in the USA

This 2024/2025 Coppa Italia game between Lazio and AC Milan will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.