Roma vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a UEFA Champions League game on October 14, 2026

Roma host Real Madrid at Stadio Olimpico in a key Matchday 3 clash of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With both European heavyweights looking to strengthen their position in the standings, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Roma vs Real Madrid Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMás Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid in the USA

Fans can watch the match live on Paramount+, while Spanish-language television coverage is available through TUDN USA and UniMás. They can also stream the game through TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Roma vs Real Madrid for free?

There is no guaranteed free viewing option for Roma vs Real Madrid in the United States. The match is available through Paramount+ and Spanish-language services, but these platforms generally require an eligible subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Roma host Real Madrid on Wednesday, October 14, at the Stadio Olimpico in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase. The match brings together two historic European clubs with different objectives after their opening fixtures: Real Madrid started with a 2-1 win over Inter Milan, while Roma drew 1-1 against Fenerbahce. A victory would give either team an important early boost in the league-phase standings.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid during the LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27 match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The game also marks a return to Rome for Jose Mourinho, who now manages Real Madrid after previously coaching Roma from 2021 to 2024. Mourinho led the Italian club to the 2022 UEFA Europa Conference League title and the 2023 Europa League final. His return to the Stadio Olimpico adds a personal dimension to an already significant European fixture.

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Roma, coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, will look to take advantage of playing at home. The Italian side are back in the Champions League after a lengthy absence from hosting matches in the competition, and a strong result against Real Madrid would be a significant statement. Paulo Dybala and Matias Soule provide creativity in attack, while the team will need to remain organized against Madrid’s pace and individual quality.

Real Madrid arrive after a 2-1 victory over Inter in their Champions League opener and a 1-0 win against Villarreal in LaLiga. Kylian Mbappe remains a central figure in the attack, with Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler offering options to create chances behind him. However, Madrid have injury concerns, with Eder Militao, Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo among the players reported unavailable.

Roma vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini; Mario Hermoso, Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini; Nahuel Molina, Marten de Roon, Manu Kone, Wesley; Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule; Donyell Malen.

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Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Rudiger, Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella; Federico Valverde, Bernardo Silva; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

What time is the Roma vs Real Madrid match?

Roma vs Real Madrid kicks off on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. The match is part of Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase.

Eastern Time (ET): 3:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 2:00 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 1:00 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 12:00 PM