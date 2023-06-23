Romania U21 will play against Ukraine U21 this Saturday, June 24 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023 Euro U21 group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Romania U21‘s debut was far from what was expected. It was known that they faced a tough opponent, but the difference ended up being much bigger than expected: nothing less than a 3-0 defeat, which leaves them very complicated in their fight to advance to the next round.

In their upcoming match, Romania U21 must strive for a victory as they face Ukraine U21. Unlike the Romanians, Ukraine had a strong start in the tournament, securing a crucial 2-0 win against Croatia U21. Another win for Ukraine would guarantee them a spot in the next round. It will be a crucial match for both teams, with Romania needing to bounce back and Ukraine aiming to secure their progression.

Romania U21 vs Ukraine U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Romania: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Ukraine: 7:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Romania U21 vs Ukraine U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: ran.de

Israel: Sports 1

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Norway: VG+

Poland: DVT Sport App

Portugal: RTP Play

Romania: TVR HD, TVR+ Live, TVR 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: RTVE.es

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport

USA: ViX.