Ronaldo leads Messi in list of highest-paid soccer players this year — but who’s third?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once again top a ranking — but this time, it’s off the pitch. The Portuguese star has been named the highest-paid soccer player of the year, edging out his long-time rival Messi, leaving fans wondering who completes the podium alongside the two icons.

According to financial magazine Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to earn $230 million with Al Nassr during the 2025–26 season, plus an additional $50 million from endorsements. That brings his total projected income to $280 million, marking the sixth time in the past decade that he tops the list of the world’s highest-paid footballers.

Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s all-time counterpart, ranks second among soccer’s top earners with an estimated $130 million in total income — about $60 million from his contract with Inter Miami and $70 million through endorsement deals.

Rounding out the top three is Karim Benzema, Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate, who is projected to make around $100 million on the field with Al Ittihad, along with another $4 million from sponsorships, according to Forbes.

Karim Benzema of Al Ittihad looks on during a Saudi Pro League match. (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Who rounds out the top 10

Forbes reported two new changes in this year’s top 10 compared to last season, with Neymar Jr. and Kevin De Bruyne dropping out after recent team moves. Neymar took a significant pay cut to return to Santos, his boyhood club, while De Bruyne left Manchester City for Napoli, also accepting a lower salary.

The rest of the list includes:

4- Kylian Mbappe – $95 million

5- Erling Haaland – $80 million

6- Vinicius Jr. – $60 million

7- Mohamed Salah – $55 million

8- Sadio Mane – $54 million

9- Jude Bellingham – $44 million

10- Lamine Yamal – $43 million

Lamine Yamal’s first time inclusion is historic — as the 18-year-old Barcelona star becomes the youngest player ever to break into Forbes’ top 10 in the list’s 22-year history.