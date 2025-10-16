Lionel Messi reacts with four-word message to anniversary of his Barcelona debut

Lionel Messi is without a doubt one of the greatest players ever to wear the Barcelona jersey. October 16 marks a historic date for the Spanish club and its fans — the anniversary of Messi’s official debut in a competitive match.

To commemorate the occasion, Messi shared a post on his official Instagram account featuring images from his first appearance for Barcelona against Espanyol, accompanied by a simple caption: “21 years already… Incredible”.

Messi made his official debut on October 16, 2004, at just 17 years old, when he replaced Deco in the second half of a 1-0 win over Espanyol. Wearing the No. 30 shirt, the young Argentine took his first steps in what would become one of the most legendary careers in soccer history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 17 unforgettable seasons with the club, Messi played 837 matches across official and friendly competitions, scored 709 goals, and lifted 41 trophies — achievements that forever solidify his place among the greatest players in Barcelona’s storied history.

Messi and the failed Barcelona return after his PSG stint

Following his unexpected departure from Barcelona, Lionel Messi made the move to Paris Saint-Germain, where despite flashes of brilliance, he struggled to recapture the same sense of belonging and dominance he had enjoyed in Catalonia.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi highlights one particular player after Argentina’s win vs Colombia to reach U20 World Cup final

When his two-year spell in Paris came to a close, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner expressed his desire to make an emotional return to Barcelona — but those hopes ultimately never materialized.

Advertisement

“I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it was not possible again,” Messi shared during an interview with ESPN’s Simplemente Fútbol.

Advertisement

“After that, it became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup [in 2022] also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe. I didn’t want to go to any of them,” he added.

Ultimately, Messi decided to take a new path, joining Inter Miami in the MLS, where he was drawn by the project’s potential and long-term vision. “[To play with] a new club that was full of ambition and wanted to grow and do important things. That really drew me in,” he explained.

Advertisement