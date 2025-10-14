How’s the race to 1,000 goals between Messi and Ronaldo after the October international window?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made appearances in the starting lineups of Argentina and Portugal, respectively, during the October international window. As fans stay tuned to the race for 1,000 goals between the two best players of the century, we take a look at where each star stands.

Though playing in games with very different stakes, both Messi and Ronaldo drew the spotlight during October’s international break in world soccer. Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team faced Hungary in the fourth match of Group F in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Meanwhile, Messi and Argentina met with Puerto Rico for an international friendly at Inter Miami’s house, Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Portugal needed a win to secure their ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but celebrations were put on hold as Dominik Szoboszlai equalized in the 91st minute to make it 2-2. Still, with Ronaldo scoring a brace against Hungary, he edged even closer to the 1,000-goal mark. On the other hand, it simply wasn’t Messi’s night during Argentina’s blowout win over Puerto Rico.

How far back is Messi from the 1,000-goal mark?

Inter Miami’s star entered the game fresh off a brace for the Herons against Atlanta United over the weekend. The two tallies saw Messi score his 886th goal of his career. As he played from the start against Puerto Rico, he hoped to cut down on Ronaldo’s lead in the race to 1,000 goals. However, Messi didn’t find the success he envisioned against the Puerto Rican side.

Lionel Messi in action during Puerto Rico vs Argentina

Messi was held scoreless, though he came awfully close to finding the back of the net on a shot that hit the crossbar. Off the rebound, Nicolas Gonzalez connected with a scissors-kick which Alexis Mac Allister deflected home with a header for the game-winning tally.

In the second half, Messi’s best chance came from a precisely placed header, which goalkeeper Sebastian Cutler kept from crossing the goal line. As the game ended in a 6-0 triumph for Argentina, Messi couldn’t add to his career tally and remains 114 goals shy of the 1,000-goal milestone.

How many goals does Ronaldo need to reach 1,000?

Portugal’s star is entering uncharted territory, as no other player has ever reached four digits in goals. Ronaldo has now scored 948 official goals in his career, meaning he is 52 tallies away from the milestone. Though 40, Ronaldo doesn’t plan to slow down with the finish line well in sight.

The former Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus legend will resume his pursuit of unprecedented history with his current team, Al-Nassr FC, back in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal

With his brace against Hungary, Ronaldo became the all-time leading goal scorer in World Cup Qualifiers. As he chases his sixth appearance in the top international soccer tournament, Ronaldo has now registered 41 goals with Portugal, surpassing Guatemala star Carlos Ruiz (39). Messi, on the other hand, has scored 36, but as he has admitted that these were his last World Cup Qualifiers, he is out of that race.