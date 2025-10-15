Cristiano Ronaldo delivers compelling message after achieving milestone in World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo showcased a stellar performance in Portugal’s recent clash against Hungary, setting a new benchmark in the World Cup Qualifiers. Although the outcome wasn’t as anticipated, Ronaldo and his teammates are on the verge of securing their place in the 2026 World Cup.

Ronaldo ascended to the top of the all-time goal-scoring list in World Cup Qualifiers by netting his 41st goal on Tuesday, surpassing the previous record held by Guatemalan legend Carlos Ruiz, who scored 40 in the qualifiers.

With this achievement, Ronaldo expressed his gratitude and shared a passionate message with his fans and supporters, emphasizing the collective focus on clinching a spot in the World Cup. He left an inspiring note about his unwavering commitment to Portugal and the ambition driving them toward this monumental goal.

“It’s no secret that representing the national team means everything to me, and I’m incredibly proud to achieve this unique milestone with Portugal,” Ronaldo shared on his Instagram profile. “Thanks to everyone who helped me get here. See you in November to finalize World Cup qualification!”

Ronaldo nearly leads Portugal to the World Cup

Age is merely a number when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo’s unparalleled abilities. His performances continue to defy expectations, illustrating that even at 40, he remains a game-changer.

With his brace against Hungary, Portugal was leading at halftime and seemed poised to secure their spot in the 2026 World Cup in North America. However, Hungary’s late equalizer kept the group’s qualification still mathematically open for other teams.

What’s next for Ronaldo and Portugal?

Ronaldo’s heartfelt message to Portuguese fans highlights the pivotal matches that lie ahead. With only two games remaining in the group stage, Ronaldo has the opportunity to clinch a qualification spot for the World Cup.

Portugal’s first shot at qualification comes against Ireland in an away match where a win would secure the top spot in the group, thereby guaranteeing a direct World Cup berth. If they falter, Ronaldo and his team have a final chance at home against Armenia.

