The 2022 summer transfer window is about to close and some emergency movements are happening all around the world. Now, Chelsea is targeting a Mexican star for €50M as a possible replacement for N'Golo Kante if the French signs with PSG.

Teams are closing their rosters for the 2022-23 season as the summer transfer window is comming to an end. With a day left for movements in the Premier League, Chelsea is now targeting a Mexican star for €50M as PSG is getting closer to sign N'Golo Kante.

The 2022 summer transfer window is presenting lots of blockbuster moves as it is closing. Chelsea is trying to improve its squad, but unfortunately the Blues have had a rough time as some other teams, especially Barcelona, has stolen a few players they had as main objectives this year.

As said before, N'Golo Kante is being followed by Paris-Saint Germain as the French team has always liked the midfielder. With one day left in the summer transfer window, this move could have a ripple effect on other leagues as Chelsea are trying to get the best replacement possible in case his player leaves.

Chelsea offers €50M for Edson Alvarez in case N'Golo Kante signs with PSG

September 1st is the last day for Premier League, Laliga and Bundesliga teams to sign players in the summer transfer window. Now, Chelsea could have an emergency plan if N'Golo Kante leaves: Edson Alvarez.

According to the Telegraaf, Chelsea has made a €50M offer for the Mexican midfielder after loosing to Southampton in Matchday 5. Edson Alvarez told Ajax that he wants to play in the Premier League and they are willing to let him go as the offer is very attractive for them.

N'Golo Kante still has a year left in his contract with Chelsea, but PSG is targeting him for this summer. The Blues want to acquire some money before he leaves as a free agent and have a solid replacement for him, with Edson Alvarez living one of his best moments since he arrived to Europe in 2019.