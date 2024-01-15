Sagiv Jehezkel of Antalyaspor arrested and could be deported over goal celebration in Turkey

In Turkey Antalyaspor and Israeli winger Sagiv Jehezkel, 28, could face prosecution over a celebration where the Israel international could eventually be deported, all over holding what is being considered an inappropriate political message. Jehezkel held up a bandage hand that read “100 days. 7/10”, referencing the Hamas hostage situation on October 7th.



“The Antalya Prosecutor’s Office has opened a judicial investigation against the Israeli footballer Sagiv Jehezkel for ‘public incitement to hatred’ as a result of his hateful celebration in favor of the massacre committed by Israel in Gaza,” announced the Turkish Minister of Justice, Yilmaz TunÃ. §e, in social network X.



The trail is slated to take place on Monday with the outcome being eventual expulsion from Turkey. Sagiv Jehezkel issued a statement as a result of the accusations.



Sagiv Jehezkel on possible deportation in Turkey



“I am not a pro-war person… there are Israeli soldiers captured in Gaza. I am someone who believes that this 100-day period should end now. I want the war to end”, Jehezkel stated to local outlet DHA.



Jehezkel began his career with Hapoel Tel Aviv in 2014 and has played for Maccabi Tel Aviv, Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, and now at Antalyaspor among other clubs.



At Antalyaspor,Junee has 6 goals in 13 games and has 8 caps for Israel, and currently has a contract until June of 2026.