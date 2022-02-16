Salzburg play against Bayern today at the Red Bull Arena for a Round of 16 game of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Salzburg vs Bayern: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in the US today

Salzburg and Bayern meet in the Round of 16 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim today, February 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). The visitors are an unstoppable machine this season. Although they lost in their last Bundesliga game, Julian Nagelsmann's side is clear favorite to take the win in Austria. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. If you live in the United States, you can tune in to Paramount+ (free trial), while in Canada you can do it on DAZN.

The first game of the knockout stage for Salzburg after they finished in the 2nd spot of their group with 10 points and a positive record of 3-1-2. But playing against Bayern is not easy, as the team knows the offensive power of the visitors in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich were dominant in the first phase of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, they won Group E with 18 points and a perfect record of 6 wins. In the local league the team is also dominating the standings with 17-1-4 and 52 points.

Salzburg vs Bayern: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim, Austria.

Live Stream in the US: Paramount+

Live Strram in Canada: DAZN

Salzburg vs Bayern: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Salzburg vs Bayern: Storylines

Red Bull Salzburg must consider this game dangerous as the visitors are big favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. But Salzburg are in good form with a winning streak of four straight games, including their last group stage game against Sevilla 1-0 at home and three games in the Bundesliga. The home record is perfect for Salzburg with 8-1-0 overall, the most recent win at home was against WSG Tirol 5-0.

Bayern Munich started 2022 with a Bundesliga loss against Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 at home, in what was an unexpected loss, but after that game the team won three consecutive matchweeks to further assert themselves as the league leader. Bayern's offense is strong, the team is scoring an average of 3.18 goals per game and the defense allows only 1.14 goals per game. Bayern's on the road record is 8-1-2 overall.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Salzburg vs Bayern in the U.S. and Canada

This 2021-22 UEFA Champions League game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by Paramount+ (Free Trial). Other options: Galavision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDNxtra. In Canada, you can watch the game live on DAZN.

Salzburg vs Bayern: Predictions And Odds

Salzburg are underdogs at home with +1.5 ATS and +597 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a perfect record at home but the visitors' offense is the best of the season. Bayern are favorites to win by -1.5 goals and -234 moneyline. The draw is offered at +435 and the totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this Champions League is: Salzburg +1.5.



FanDuel Salzburg +1.5 / +597 Draw +435 / 3.5 Bayern -1.5 / -234

* Odds via FanDuel.