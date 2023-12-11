Matchday 6 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage takes place this week, with plenty of things at stake across the eight groups. Salzburg and Benfica may no longer have chances to advance, but they can still claim a place in the Europa League knockout round.
The Austrian team is currently in control of the third spot, which gives access to the Europa League. The Portuguese giants, however, are not giving up hope as a victory could see them secure that place.
Benfica may be winless after four matches, but a win would see them tie Salzburg with 4 points each. In that scenario, the goal differential will come into play. Salzburg has -2, whereas Benfica has -6. It will be interesting to see which team finishes the group stage strongly.
Salzburg vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5 PM
Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)
Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)
Belgium: 9 PM
Brazil: 5 PM
Canada: 3 PM (EDT)
Croatia: 9 PM
Denmark: 9 PM
Egypt: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 8 PM
Greece: 10 PM
India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)
Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Ireland: 8 PM
Israel: 10 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 3 PM
Kenya: 11 PM
Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Mexico: 2 PM
Morocco: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)
Nigeria: 9 PM
Norway: 9 PM
Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)
Poland: 9 PM
Portugal: 8 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11 PM
Serbia: 9 PM
Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)
South Africa: 10 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sweden: 9 PM
Switzerland: 9 PM
UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (EDT)
How to Watch Salzburg vs Benfica in your Country
Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus PickxPickx+ Sports 7
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6TOD
France: beIN Sports MAX 7, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany DAZN 2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport VarietySuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD
India: JioTVSony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+ AppLiveScore AppTNT Sports 8discovery+
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: SKY Go ItaliaMediaset InfinitySky Sport 257
Jamaica: Flowsports.coFlow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport VarietyDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 6beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport VarietySuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv AppSuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 8
Sweden: TV4 PlayTV4 Motor
Switzerland: Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 8, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, ViX