Salzburg vs Benfica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-24 UEFA Champions League in your country

Matchday 6 of the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage takes place this week, with plenty of things at stake across the eight groups. Salzburg and Benfica may no longer have chances to advance, but they can still claim a place in the Europa League knockout round.

The Austrian team is currently in control of the third spot, which gives access to the Europa League. The Portuguese giants, however, are not giving up hope as a victory could see them secure that place.

Benfica may be winless after four matches, but a win would see them tie Salzburg with 4 points each. In that scenario, the goal differential will come into play. Salzburg has -2, whereas Benfica has -6. It will be interesting to see which team finishes the group stage strongly.

Salzburg vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5 PM

Australia: 7 AM (Wednesday)

Bangladesh: 2 AM (Wednesday)

Belgium: 9 PM

Brazil: 5 PM

Canada: 3 PM (EDT)

Croatia: 9 PM

Denmark: 9 PM

Egypt: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 8 PM

Greece: 10 PM

India: 1:30 AM (Wednesday)

Indonesia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Ireland: 8 PM

Israel: 10 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 3 PM

Kenya: 11 PM

Malaysia: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Mexico: 2 PM

Morocco: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Wednesday)

Nigeria: 9 PM

Norway: 9 PM

Philippines: 4 AM (Wednesday)

Poland: 9 PM

Portugal: 8 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11 PM

Serbia: 9 PM

Singapore: 4 AM (Wednesday)

South Africa: 10 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sweden: 9 PM

Switzerland: 9 PM

UAE: 12 AM (Wednesday)

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (EDT)

How to Watch Salzburg vs Benfica in your Country

Argentina: Star+, FOX Sports 3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus PickxPickx+ Sports 7

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 6TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 7, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany DAZN 2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport VarietySuperSport MaXimo 1DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 8 HD

India: JioTVSony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+ AppLiveScore AppTNT Sports 8discovery+

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: SKY Go ItaliaMediaset InfinitySky Sport 257

Jamaica: Flowsports.coFlow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport VarietyDStv NowSuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 6beIN SPORTS CONNECTTOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport VarietySuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 6

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1DStv AppSuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+Movistar Liga de Campeones 8

Sweden: TV4 PlayTV4 Motor

Switzerland: Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 6

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 8, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, ViX