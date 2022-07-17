San Jose Earthquakes play against Houston Dynamo at PayPal Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 21. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Jose Earthquakes are ready to face Houston Dynamo, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 21 game will take place at PayPal Park on July 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM (ET). Two teams fighting for a better spot in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

San Jose Earthquakes are in the 13th spot of the standings in the conference with a negative record of 5-7-7, but currently they have a winning streak of two wins and one draw and in the last five games the team lost only one.

The Houston Dynamo haven't won a game since June and the most recent game for them was another loss against conference leader Austic FC on the road. After this game Houston Dynamo returns home to play against Minnesota United.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo: Storylines

San Jose won their third game in a row after beating the LA Galaxy on the road in what was a game where San Jose scored two early goals before twenty minutes and scored the third goal before the end of the first half to win the game 3-2.

Houston Dynamo have three losses and a draw against FC Dallas 2-2 at home as the positive result of the last four weeks. The last time Houston won a game was June 25 against the Chicago Fire at home 2-0. Houston's on the road record is negative at 2-0-7.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Houston Dynamo: Predictions And Odds

San Jose Earthquakes are favorites at home to win this game with 2.05 odds that will pay $205 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better current record than the visitors. Houston Dynamo are underdogs with 3.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.70 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: San Jose Earthquakes 2.05.

BetMGM San Jose Earthquakes 2.05 Draw / Totals 3.70 / 2.5 Houston Dynamo 3.20

* Odds via BetMGM.