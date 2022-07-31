San Jose Earthquakes will play against Inter Miami for the MLS Matchday 24. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

For the 2022 MLS Matchday 24, the Inter Miami will visit San Jose Earthquakes. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch this match in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Two teams that have been the weakest in MLS 2022 will face each other in this game. On the visitors' side, they are in 11th position in the Eastern Conference. They come from drawing 4-4 against Cincinnati, in a game that they could have won or lost. They are still fighting to be in the round of 16 for which they need victory.

In the case of the locals, they are the second worst team in the Western Conference, only ahead of Kansas City. The difference with the last qualified to the round of 16 is 8 points so if the Earthquakes want to still be in the postseason they need to start winning as soon as possible, or start thinking about the next season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami: Date

This Matchday 24 game of the 2022 MLS between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami will be played at the PayPal Park on Wednesday, August 3 at 10:30 (ET).

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami

You can see this 2022 MLS Matchday 24 game between San Jose Earthquakes and Inter Miami in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN+, my33 WBFS TV, Inter Miami App, NBC Sports California.

