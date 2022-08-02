San Jose Earthquakes will play against Inter Miami for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online this game in the United States.

For the Matchday 24 of the MLS regular season, Inter Miami will visit San Jose Earthquakes. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals are playing their last chances to be able to be in the MLS postseason. They are almost in last place in the Western Conference, although the difference of 8 points with the last qualified to the round of 16 is still 8 points. In other words, they have no more room for error and if they are going to contend for the title, they need to start winning.

Inter Miami are others fighting to reach the round of 16 qualification zone in the Eastern Conference. The situation of the Florida team is a little better than its rivals this Matchday. The difference with Cincinnati is only 3 points, so they are not far from getting into the qualifying zone for the postseason.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami: Storylines and Head-to-Head

There are no previous clashes between these two rivals, so this will be the first between them. It will be a very interesting game between two teams that fight to reach the qualifying zone to the round of 16 in their respective Conferences. A draw does not serve any of them and that is why it is sure to be an interesting game.

How to watch or live stream San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami in the US

San Jose Earthquakes vs Inter Miami: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: San Jose Earthquakes are the favorite with 1.82 odds, while Inter Miami have 3.75. A tie would finish in a 3.90 payout.

BetMGM San Jose Earthquakes 1.82 Tie 3.90 Inter Miami 3.75

