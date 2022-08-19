San Jose Earthquakes and Los Angeles FC face off on Saturday, August 20, in Week 26 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here, take a look at the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

LAFC head into this game still in control of the Western Conference standings with 57 points after 25 games. In fact, Steve Cherundolo’s game could already secure a playoff berth this weekend if they avoid defeat. However, they could also clinch a spot even if they lose, depending on other results.

The visitors’ fantastic moment contrasts with San Jose’s poor campaign. The Quakes are 13th in the West with 24 points. Better things might be on the horizon as they hired Luchi Gonzalez for the 2023 season, but in the meantime, interim coach Alex Covelo has to try and finish the year as strongly as possible.

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022

Time: 10 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 PM

CT: 9 PM

MT: 8 PM

PT: 7 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

LAFC are riding on an impressive seven-game winning streak, having beaten DC United last time out. The Earthquakes, on the other hand, went winless in their last six games (D2 L4). Their last win came on July 13 against the Galaxy. Los Angeles FC have the upper hand in the all-time series, with eight victories and four defeats. This will be their second meeting this year after LAFC won 3-2 on May 28.

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC in the US

San Jose Earthquakes vs LAFC: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers have already made their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, BETMGM sees LAFC as strong favorites with 1.85 odds, while San Jose Earthquakes have 3.60, and a draw would result in a 4.00 payout.

BETMGM San Jose 3.60 Tie 4.00 LAFC 1.85

* Odds via BETMGM.