San Jose Earthquakes play against Sporting Kansas City today at PayPal Park for the 2022 MLS MatchWeek 13. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Jose Earthquakes are ready to face Sporting Kansas City, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 13 game will take place at PayPal Park on May 22, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team wants to do things right after a bad start to the new season.

Four good weeks for the San Jose Earthquakes after what was the first seven weeks of the season with a lot of losses and no wins. San Jose recently won against the Portland Timbers at home.

Sporting Kansas City hadn't won a game since March 26 until they finally won in matchweek 12 against the Colorado Rapids 2-1 at home. Before that victory they lost four games and drew three.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines

San Jose Earthquakes have a negative record of 3-4-5 overall, but they are making a big effort to get out of this bad moment and climb positions in the conference standings, San Jose's offensive attack is good with 1.83 goals per game. Their top goal scorer is Jeremy Ebobisse with 7 goals so far. In recent weeks the San Jose Earthquakes have won two games and tied one against Vancouver 3-3 on the road.

Sporting Kansas City must find a way to win more games or things could get tough for them before the season reaches its turning point. Three wins is quite low after 12 matchweeks, but in the last five weeks they've won one game, drawn three and lost one against the Portland Timbers.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, NBC Sports California, sportingkc.com, SiriusXM FC.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions And Odds

San Jose Earthquakes are home favorites to win this game with 1.67 odds that will pay $167 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a better record than the visitors. Sporting Kansas City are underdogs at 5.00 odds. The draw is offered at 3.95 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals.

