Santos Laguna and Montreal meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Corona Stadium in Torreon today, February 15, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The Mexican team is big favorite to take the win. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Santos Laguna are winless in their local tournament after four losses and one draw in five weeks of the 2022 Clausura Tournament in Mexico. The team is going through a rough patch and they are looking for their first official win of the year.

Montreal finished the 2021 MLS season as one of the worst teams of the season in the 18th spot of the table but in the end the team managed to close last year with a big win with the Canadian Championship defeating Toronto FC.

Santos Laguna vs Montreal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Corona Stadium, Torreon, Mexico.

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free trial)

Santos Laguna vs Montreal: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Santos Laguna vs Montreal: Storylines

The season started badly for Santos Laguna in the local tournament of Mexico, they have not won a single game in five weeks and the only positive result for Santos Laguna was a draw against Tigres UANL 1-1 at home. After that victory they lost four games in a row against Toluca, Necaxa, Atlas, and America. In the previous season of the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League they did not participate due to their poor record in Liga MX.

Montreal had a disappointing 2021 MLS season with a 12-10-12 overall record and 46 points and those numbers did not give the team access to the MLS Playoffs, but the Canadians settled for the local tournament in Canada. They received a direct bye to the quarterfinals for the 2021 Canadian Championship where they won against HFX Wanderers 3-1 and in the semifinals the team defeated Forge in a penalty shootout. The final was relatively easy for Montreal with a 1-0 win over Toronto FC.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Santos Laguna vs Montreal in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Santos Laguna vs Montreal: Predictions And Odds

Santos Laguna are favorites at home for this game with -0.5 goal line to cover and -158 moneyline at FanDuel, they have the home advantage but the team doesn't have the defensive power to win. Montreal are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +343 moneyline. The draw is offered at +255 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: OVER 2.5.



FanDuel Santos Laguna -0.5 / -158 Draw / Totals +255 / 2.5 Montreal +0.5 / +343

* Odds via FanDuel.