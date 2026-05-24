Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the MLS match on May 24, 2026

Inter Miami will face Philadelphia Union at the Nu Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season game. Messi's team is aiming for a win against the bottom team in the Eastern Conference who are looking to climb out of last place. Find here how watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Tournament MLS Date Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time 7:00 PM (ET) / 4:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, FOX Deportes Live Stream Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in the USA

Supporters wanting to stream this marquee showdown will have multiple platforms available, with live coverage provided through Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and Sling Blue, allowing fans to follow every second of the action online.

For viewers preferring traditional television coverage, the matchup will also be broadcast live on FOX and FOX Deportes, delivering full access to one of the most anticipated games on the schedule.

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Can I watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this game live on Fubo with the platform’s available 5-day free trial for new users. Supporters wanting to follow the full matchup can use the limited-time offer to watch the broadcast free of charge before it expires.

It’s an ideal option for viewers hoping to enjoy every minute of the action without immediately paying for a subscription. The free trial also allows fans to explore the service before deciding on a long-term plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Riding a three-match winning streak, Inter Miami continued their strong run with a 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers, collecting another crucial result in the race for the top spot in the standings.

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Lionel Messi’s team now sits second with 28 points and remains within reach of league-leading Nashville SC, which holds 33 points. Next on the schedule is a matchup against Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia are desperate to reverse their struggles after managing just seven points and falling to the bottom of the table. Another victory would give Messi’s side even more momentum as it continues to chase Nashville in the standings.

Ben Bender of the Philadelphia Union – Alex Menendez/Getty Images

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Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): St. Clair; Mura, Lujan, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi, Suarez, Berterame.

Philadelphia Union (4-4-2): Blake; Harriel, Martinez, Mbaizo, Bender; C. Sullivan, Lukic, Jacques, Vassilev; Iloski, Damiani.

What time is the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union match?

The match kicks off today, May 24, at 7:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 7:00 PM

Central Time: 6:00 PM

Mountain Time: 5:00 PM

Pacific Time: 4:00 PM