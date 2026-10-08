Mike Sullivan warns rest of the NHL amid NY Rangers promising winning streak

Mike Sullivan had enough praise for his New York Rangers squad to put the rest of the NHL on notice about what's brewing in The Big Apple.

Although the New York Rangers have encountered their first wave of adversity early in the 2026-27 NHL season, they have virtually come away from it unscathed. Thus, Mike Sullivan didn’t hesitate to speak highly of his squad’s resilience, and that should strike fear into opponents.

After the opening-night 3-0 loss against the Boston Bruins, Rangers captain J.T. Miller avoided overreacting, and it immediately proved to be the right decision. Since then, the Broadway Blueshirts have won four games in a row, including statement wins at Madison Square Garden, where fans had been treated to disappointing outings last season.

Moreover, the Rangers have also defeated the New York Islanders for the first time since the 2024-25 NHL season, snapping a four-game losing streak against their crosstown rivals. Coming off the 5-2 win at Madison Square Garden, in which Sullivan used the team’s vacant spot to hand an NHL debut, the head coach made a strong statement about the current state of affairs for the Blueshirts.

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“I’m proud of the guys,” Sullivan commented, via the New York Post. “You look at the stretch of games, we just went through a tough stretch. Five games in eight nights against some pretty good teams. These guys, they’re competing hard.”

Mike Sullivan during 2026 Olympics.

What Sullivan sees on his team

What a difference a year makes. And, of course, the plethora of roster moves that have shaken the team to its core and completely reshaped the lineup in Manhattan. So far, the Blueshirts have met and even exceeded expectations. No one looks at the NHL standings at this point in the season, but anyone who does will find New York alone at the top after five games.

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What changed? Basically everything, but Sullivan thinks he knows some of the good habits that are helping the Blueshirts perform consistently on a nightly basis. That’s all fans had been asking for for a very long time.

“They’re just coming out with great energy,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think they’re buying in. They’re having fun. They’re competing hard, and they’re having success. It’s fun to watch them. I think their first periods, they’ve brought great energy, the right intentions.

“I think our third periods have been terrific, just as far as our checking game. We’re not sitting back trying to defend leads. We’re playing hard, playing on our toes, but we’re doing it responsibly. I think that’s a great sign for us the way we’re competing in the third periods as well.“

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Winds of change for the Rangers

It took New York until March to string together four wins last season. This time around, the Rangers have won four in a row in just five appearances. Clearly, something is working in Manhattan, and Sullivan hopes it stays that way for a very long time. In the meantime, the rest of the league should take cover.

Key takeaways