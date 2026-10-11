Sassuolo vs AC Milan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Serie A game on October 11, 2026

Sassuolo host AC Milan in a Serie A matchup on October 11, 2026. With Milan looking to maintain their push near the top of the table and Sassuolo aiming to make the most of home advantage, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Sassuolo vs AC Milan Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, October 11, 2026 Time 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT TV Channels Universo Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Universo NOW

How to watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan in the USA

In the United States, the game will be available to watch on Universo, which carries every Serie A match during the 2026-27 season.

The match is also listed on Fubo, Paramount+, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW and Peacock in the U.S. broadcast schedule.

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Can I watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch Sassuolo vs AC Milan for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. The platform lists the Serie A matchup on Universo, giving viewers in the U.S. a way to stream the game without paying upfront if their selected plan includes the channel.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Sassuolo host AC Milan at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday, October 11, in a Matchday 6 clash that could have important implications for the early Serie A title race. Milan enter the fixture unbeaten after five league games, with three wins and two draws for 11 points.

Ruben Amorim‘s side sit fifth in the standings and will be looking to build momentum after a 3-0 victory over Lecce before the international break. A win in Reggio Emilia would strengthen the Rossoneri’s position among the early contenders for the Scudetto.

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Adrien Rabiot of AC Milan during the Serie A match (Source: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Sassuolo, coached by Alberto Aquilani, are aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat against Monza. The hosts have collected seven points from their first five matches, including an impressive 3-2 win over Juventus, demonstrating their ability to challenge established Serie A clubs. Another positive result against Milan would help Sassuolo climb the standings and reinforce their ambitions after returning to Italy’s top flight.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Predicted Lineups

Sassuolo (4-3-3): Arijanet Muric; Josh Doig, Fedde Leysen, Duje Caleta-Car, Simone Cinquegrano; Vasilije Adzic, Nemanja Matic, Kristian Thorstvedt; Armand Lauriente, Francesco Pio Esposito, Domenico Berardi.

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AC Milan (4-4-1-1): Mike Maignan; Davide Bartesaghi, Strahinja Pavlovic, Koni De Winter, Mario Gila; Diego Moreira, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Samuel Chukwueze; Christian Pulisic; Goncalo Ramos.

What time is the Sassuolo vs AC Milan match?

Sassuolo vs AC Milan kicks off on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET at Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia, Italy. The match is scheduled for 6:00 PM local time in Italy.

Eastern Time (ET): 12:00 PM

Central Time (CT): 11:00 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 10:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 9:00 AM