Inter play against Sassuolo this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
This is a high-stakes game. On one side, we have the tournament leaders, Inter, who enter this Matchday with a flawless record: an impressive 15 points out of a possible 15. Their dominant 5-1 victory on Matchday 4 against their archrivals, AC Milan, certainly stands out. Inter are determined to maintain their position at the top of the standings, and to achieve that, they will be pursuing 3 points against Sassuolo.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in dire need of points, albeit for a completely different reason. With only 6 points, they find themselves just 3 above the relegation zone. They are considered the underdogs in this match, but it’s worth noting that last Matchday they secured a notable 4-2 victory over Juventus.
Inter vs Sassuolo: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (September 28)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 28)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 29)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 28)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports MAX 9, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 11 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+