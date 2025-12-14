Where to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Trending topics:
AC Milan face Sassuolo in Matchday 15 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can follow all the action with full kickoff times and broadcast information available for both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Luka Modric of AC Milan
© Valerio Pennicino/Getty ImagesLuka Modric of AC Milan

AC Milan will face square off with Sassuolo in Matchday 15 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo online in the US on Fubo]

AC Milan enter a pivotal Serie A matchup carrying momentum from a hard-earned 3–2 win over Torino that lifted the Rossoneri to 31 points, level with Napoli atop the table, while knowing the title race leaves no room for slip-ups.

Standing in their way is a confident Sassuolo side that has exceeded expectations, sitting on 20 points and within reach of the European places, making this clash a meaningful test for both teams’ ambitions.

When will the AC Milan vs Sassuolo match be played?

AC Milan take on Sassuolo in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, December 14. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 AM (ET).

Cristian Volpato of US Sassuolo – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Cristian Volpato of US Sassuolo – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

AC Milan vs Sassuolo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 AM
CT: 5:30 AM
MT: 4:30 AM
PT: 3:30 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo and DAZNOther options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

