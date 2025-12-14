Where to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

AC Milan will face square off with Sassuolo in Matchday 15 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo online in the US on Fubo]

AC Milan enter a pivotal Serie A matchup carrying momentum from a hard-earned 3–2 win over Torino that lifted the Rossoneri to 31 points, level with Napoli atop the table, while knowing the title race leaves no room for slip-ups.

Standing in their way is a confident Sassuolo side that has exceeded expectations, sitting on 20 points and within reach of the European places, making this clash a meaningful test for both teams’ ambitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the AC Milan vs Sassuolo match be played?

AC Milan take on Sassuolo in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, December 14. The match is set to kick off at 6:30 AM (ET).

Cristian Volpato of US Sassuolo – Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Advertisement

AC Milan vs Sassuolo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

MT: 4:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

How to watch AC Milan vs Sassuolo in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between AC Milan and Sassuolo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo and DAZN. Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes and DirecTV Stream.