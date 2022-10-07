Inter will visit Sassuolo on Saturday at the Mapei Stadium to play a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. The team coached by Simone Inzaghi has been struggling in the Italian League so far and will be looking for its fifth victory in the tournament. Check out everything there is to know about this exciting game, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial).
Inter come from suffering two straight defeats in the 2022-2023 Serie A, including a 2-1 home loss to AS Roma. However, the Nerazzurri took a big victory in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League by beating Barcelona 1-0 on Tuesday.
Sassuolo, on the other hand, have accumulated two wins in a row in the Italian League, including a stunning 5-0 home win over Salernitana last week. The team coached by Alessio Dionisi are 8th in the 2022-2023 Serie A standings with 12 points, the same as Inter.
Inter vs Sassuolo: Kick-off Time
Inter vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming
