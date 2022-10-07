Sassuolo and Inter will face each other on Saturday at the Mapei Stadium in a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Here you will find how and where to watch or live stream this Italian league game in your country.

Inter will visit Sassuolo on Saturday at the Mapei Stadium to play a match for the 9th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. The team coached by Simone Inzaghi has been struggling in the Italian League so far and will be looking for its fifth victory in the tournament. Check out everything there is to know about this exciting game, such as the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. If you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial).

Inter come from suffering two straight defeats in the 2022-2023 Serie A, including a 2-1 home loss to AS Roma. However, the Nerazzurri took a big victory in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League by beating Barcelona 1-0 on Tuesday.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, have accumulated two wins in a row in the Italian League, including a stunning 5-0 home win over Salernitana last week. The team coached by Alessio Dionisi are 8th in the 2022-2023 Serie A standings with 12 points, the same as Inter.

Inter vs Sassuolo: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (Sunday)

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Cameroon: 2:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 7:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Ecuador: 8:00 AM

Egypt: 3:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 4:30 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Japan: 10:00 PM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Senegal: 1:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

Tanzania: 4:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 9:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 4:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM ET

Inter vs Sassuolo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now

Canada: FuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network