Saudi Arabia take on USMNT at Estadio Enrique Roca in Murcia for a 2022 International Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Saudi Arabia and USMNT meet in a 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Estadio Enrique Roca in Murcia. Both teams want to show their strategies before the world cup. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Saudi Arabia are the kind of nation that has a squad with top players who are little known and who could do great things during Qatar 2022. Saudia Arabia had a long way during the World Cup qualifiers.

The USMNT have one of the best squads the country has had in decades as most of their players have experience playing in Europe and other big teams around the world.

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT: Kick-Off Time

Saudi Arabia and USMNT play for the 2022 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 27 at Estadio Enrique Roca in Murcia.

Australia: 4:00 AM (September 28)

Botswana: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Burundi: 8:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Ethiopia: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 6:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Latvia: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 6:00 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:00 PM

Malawi: 8:00 PM

Mauritius: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Namibia: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Rwanda: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Sudan: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 9:00 PM

United Kingdom: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM

Zambia: 8:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia vs USMNT: TV Channel and Live Streaming

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, UniMás