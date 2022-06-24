Seattle Sounders face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at Lumen Field in a match for the Week 16 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City will face off at the Lumen Field in Seattle, in the 16th week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV.

This will be their 25th MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, Seattle Sounders are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on 11 occasions; Sporting Kansas City have celebrated a win on nine occasions, and four games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on October 23, 2021, when the Wizards snatched a 2-1 win away in Seattle in the 2021 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, in the 2022 MLS season.

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Live Stream: fuboTV in the US

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines

Seattle Sounders have grabbed three victories in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as one loss and draw (WLWWD). Meanwhile, in their last five games, Sporting Kansas City have won two games. Similar to their opponents, they have suffered two defeats and have drawn once (WDLLW).

The Sounders currently sit in seven place on the Western Conference table with 20 points in eight regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, the Wizards are placed in 12th place on the Western Conference table with 16 points won in 17 regular-season games.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 12, 2009, and it ended in a plain 1-0 triumph for the Kansas City Wizards away. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with a win in Week 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 16 game between Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City, to be played on Saturday, at the Lumen Field in Seattle, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes+, ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN3, SiriusXM FC.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City anywhere

Seattle Sounders vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Seattle Sounders. BetMGM see them as the clear favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them 1.72 odds. The away side Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, have 4.50 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a 3.75 payout.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.72 Tie 3.75 Sporting Kansas City 4.50

