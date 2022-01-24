Senegal will face Cape Verde this Tuesday, January 25 for the round of 16 of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Senegal and Cape Verde will face each other for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nation this Tuesday, January 25 at 11:00 AM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

One of the top candidates to win this Africa Cup of Nations is Senegal. Not only because of the large number of players playing in the best leagues in Europe, but also because they have one of the best scorers today: Sadio Mane. Furthermore, two main candidates that the tournament had (Algeria and Nigeria) have already been eliminated.

Cape Verde, on the other hand, know that they will be the less favorites in this game. However, this Africa Cup of Nations has already produced surprises, such as the elimination in group stages of Algeria or the elimination in the round of 16 of Nigeria against Tunisia. And of course, the Cape Verdeans are confident of being able to cause another surprise in this Cup.

Senegal vs Cape Verde: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stade Omnisports de Bafoussam, Bafoussam, Cameroon

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Senegal vs Cape Verde: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Senegal vs Cape Verde: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Senegal will play against Cape Verde for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations will be the 21st between both. As might be expected, Senegal largely dominate the statistics: they have won 16 games. There were 2 Cape Verdean victories (both in friendlies) and 2 draws. These two Cape Verde's victories were 2-1 in 1989 and 1-0 in 2000.

How to watch or live stream Senegal vs Cape Verde in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Cape Verde, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Senegal vs Cape Verde: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Senegal are the favorite with -160 odds, while Cape Verde have +600. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

DraftKings Senegal -160 Tie +255 Cape Verde +600

*Odds via DraftKings