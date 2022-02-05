Senegal will face Egypt this Sunday, February 6 for the final of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Senegal and Egypt will face each other at the Paul Biya Stadium for the final of the Africa Cup of Nation this Sunday, February 6 at 2:00 PM (ET). Here you will find everything you want to know about this AFCON match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a match that many Liverpool fans will surely be watching, as their two main stars will be present: Sadio Mané in Senegal, and Mohamed Salah in Egypt. Undoubtedly a final with a lot of interest, and not only because of the presence of these two great players (the best Africans today).

The Senegalese have shown a lot of solidity throughout the tournament. Although in the group stage they did not show their best version, their path from there to the final was uneventful and they showed great superiority against all their rivals. Egypt, on the other hand, were a disappointment in terms of their level of play, as they were expected to be superior to many of the opponents they faced. However, they did not disappoint in terms of results. They were able to get out of many difficult moments (for example in their game against Morocco) and that is why they were fair finalists.

Senegal vs Egypt: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paul Biya Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Location: Paul Biya Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Senegal vs Egypt: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Senegal vs Egypt: Storylines

Between these two rivals there have not been many games throughout history: there were only 12. The statistics are quite balanced between the two. Senegal are the dominators with 6 wins, while Egypt won 4. Also, there were 2 draws. For the Africa Cup of Nations, they have played 4 times with two victories for each.

How to watch or live stream Senegal vs Egypt in the US

This final game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Egypt will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Senegal vs Egypt: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Senegal are the favorite with +125 odds, while Egypt have +320. A tie would finish in a +180 payout.

