Senegal and Equatorial Guinea will face each other for the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nation this Sunday, January 30 at 2:00 PM (ET).

One of the main candidates for this Africa Cup of Nations (and who are now even more so with the elimination of other strong teams like Nigeria, Algeriaand the Ivory Coast) are Senegal, the team whose main star is Sadio Mane. So far, the Senegalese haven't shown a great level of play, but they still made it to the quarter-finals very solidly.

Their rival is a team that has just given several surprises. They had a very difficult group, and even so they finished second with a (predictable) loss against the Ivory Coast and then two wins against Sierra Leone and Algeria (last champions). In addition, they eliminated Mali on penalties (providing a new surprise) in the round of 16 and now they hope to continue surprising strong teams in this AFCON.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Storylines and Head-to-Hea

In history there have been few games between these two rivals. The one they will play this Sunday, January 30 at 2:00 AM (ET) will be the 4th between both. In total there have been 2 wins for Senegal and 1 for Equatorial Guinea with no draws. The only victory for the Guineans was in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, and now they will seek to repeat what they did in that Cup.

This quarterfinal game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, beIN SPORTS XTRA.

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Senegal are the favorite with -165 odds, while Equatorial Guinea have +600. A tie would finish in a +250 payout.

DraftKings Senegal -165 Tie +250 Equatorial Guinea +600

*Odds via DraftKings