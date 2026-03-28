Senegal secure a comfortably 2-0 win vs Peru at Stade de France in 2026 international friendly

Senegal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Peru at the Stade de France in an international friendly, demonstrating their readiness for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America.

After an evenly matched start, Senegal gradually gained ground during the first half, pinning Peru back against Pedro Gallese’s goal. Their attacking intensity paid off in the 41st minute following a brilliant play by Ibrahim Mbaye, who provided a superb assist for Nicolas Jackson to net the opening goal just before the break.

In the second half, Senegal maintained their momentum and quickly added a second goal in the 54th minute through a clinical finish from Ismaila Sarr. With a comfortable lead, the African side remained defensively solid to see out the match at the Stade de France, securing a valuable victory.