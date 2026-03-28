Senegal secure a comfortably 2-0 win vs Peru at Stade de France in 2026 international friendly

Senegal cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Peru at the Stade de France in an international friendly, demonstrating their readiness for the upcoming 2026 World Cup in North America.
After an evenly matched start, Senegal gradually gained ground during the first half, pinning Peru back against Pedro Gallese’s goal. Their attacking intensity paid off in the 41st minute following a brilliant play by Ibrahim Mbaye, who provided a superb assist for Nicolas Jackson to net the opening goal just before the break.
In the second half, Senegal maintained their momentum and quickly added a second goal in the 54th minute through a clinical finish from Ismaila Sarr. With a comfortable lead, the African side remained defensively solid to see out the match at the Stade de France, securing a valuable victory.
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End of the game!
Senegal defeated Peru 2-0!
87'- What a save by Mory Diaw! (2-0)
Adrian Quiroz unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box that forced a spectacular save from Mory Diaw, who managed to tip the ball onto the crossbar, sending it out for a corner and denying Peru a late lifeline.
84'- Modifications in Peru (2-0)
Erick Noriega and Miguel Araujo were replaced by Jesus Castillo and Fabio Gruber.
79'- Modifications in Senegal (2-0)
Ismaila Sarr and Lamine Camara were replaced by Cherif Ndiaye and Pape Sarr.
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75'- Peru are struggling to find rhythm (2-0)
Despite the multiple changes introduced by manager Mano Menezes in the second half, the Bicolor have been unable to recover from a 2–0 deficit and continue to be outplayed by a dominant Senegalese side.
70'- Yellow card in Senegal (2-0)
Mamadou Sarr received a yellow card.
68'- Modifications in both teams (2-0)
Senegal: Ibrahim Mbaye, Nicolas Jackson and Pape Gueye were replaced by Habib Diarra, Assane Diao and Boulaye Dia.
Peru: Alex Valera and Andre Carrillo were replaced by Adrian Ugarriza and Adrian Quiroz.
63'- What a save by Gallese! (2-0)
Following another explosive run from Ibrahim Mbaye, the winger found himself one-on-one with the Peruvian captain, but Gallese produced a world-class save to deny Senegal a third goal.
58'- Modifications in Peru (2-0)
Yoshimar Yotun, Kenji Cabrera and Jairo Velez were replaced by Jairo Concha, Jesus Pretell and Joao Grimaldo.
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54'- GOOOOOAL FOR SENEGAL!!! (2-0)
Ismaila Sarr doubles the lead!!
🚨🌍 | GOAL: ISMAILA SARR DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR SENEGAL!
Senegal have maintained its aggressive posture at the start of the second half, pinning Peru back and dominating the pitch at the Stade de France.
The second half is underway!
Senegal and Peru are already playing the second half!
First half summary
After a tense start to the match, Senegal gradually took control of the rhythm, dominating the first half and finishing with 57% possession.
The Lions of Teranga finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute. The goal came after a brilliant run from 18-year-old PSG sensation Ibrahim Mbaye, who delivered a pinpoint cross to Nicolas Jackson. The Bayern Munich striker made no mistake from close range, slotting the ball past Pedro Gallese to give Senegal a 1–0 lead heading into the break.
Peru's Marcos Lopez received the first yellow card of the game.
34'- Senegal holding better ball possesion (0-0)
Senegal continue to dominate possession as the match progresses, currently holding 55% of the ball. However, they have struggled to convert this territorial advantage into clear-cut scoring opportunities against a resilient Peruvian defense.
29'- Lamine Camara try from the distance (0-0)
Lamine Camara also joined the list of players looking to break the deadlock from distance, but like Noriega's earlier attempt, his powerful strike sailed over the Peruvian crossbar.
28'- Great save by Mory Diaw! (0-0)
Jairo Velez unleashed a powerful strike but Mory Diaw was right there to saved it!
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25'- First shot of the game (0-0)
Peru's Erick Noriega registered the first shot of the game, but his effort sailed over Senegal's crossbar.
20'- Senegal looking like playing at home (0-0)
Although the match is technically at a neutral venue in Saint-Denis, the Lions of Teranga are being treated to a home environment, due to the massive Senegalese diaspora living in France.
15'- Slow tempo at the game right now (0-0)
Despite the high energy in the stands, the game has become increasingly congested in the midfield, with neither side managing to register a single shot on target or off-target in the opening 15 minutes.
10'- Senegal finding their rhythm (0-0)
As the first half progresses, the momentum has shifted at the Stade de France. After an aggressive opening ten minutes from Peru, Senegal have taken control of the match, dictating the tempo through superior ball possession.
5'- Strong start from Peru (0-0)
Peru have started the match with high intensity, putting immediate pressure on Senegal’s defense. Within the opening five minutes at the Stade de France, the Bicolor managed to break into the final third, earning the first corner kick of the encounter.
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GAME ON!
The game between Senegal and Peru is underway!
Players are on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field for their national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!
Limited history between the two teams
Before today’s clash at the Stade de France, Peru and Senegal have only crossed paths once in their entire history. That lone encounter took place on June 28, 2011, in a friendly held at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima, where Peru defeated 1-0 Senegal.
It served as the farewell match for the Bicolor before they traveled to Argentina for the 2011 Copa America.
Senegal lineup confirmed!
Senegal's starting XI: Mory Diaw; Moussa Niakhate, Mamadou Sarr, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta; Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Lamine Camara, Ismaila Sarr; Ibrahim Mbaye, Nicolas Jackson.
Peru lineup confirmed!
Peru's starting XI: Pedro Gallese; Marcos Lopez, Miguel Araujo, Alfonso Barco, Oliver Sonne; Erick Noriega, Andre Carrillo, Yoshimar Yotun; Jairo Velez, Kenji Cabrera, Alex Valera.
In a bold act of defiance, the Senegal national team showed at the Stade de France today carrying the AFCON trophy, openly challenging the recent administrative ruling that stripped them of their continental title.
Senegal will be without their biggest star, Sadio Mane, for today's clash at the Stade de France. The Al-Nassr forward was officially ruled out of the March international window as he continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained during a recent training session with his club.
Kickoff time and where to watch
Senegal vs Peru will get underway at the Stade de France at 12:00 PM (ET).
Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, with a specialization in soccer, NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he first established himself as a writer. Throughout his career, Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like the French Open. His ability to report on real-time events and perform well under pressure has made him a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, bringing his expertise in soccer, NBA, and tennis to deliver original content while providing live coverage of important events.