Where to watch Senegal vs Peru live in the USA: International Friendly game

Senegal and Peru will face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Senegal vs Peru online in the US on Fubo]

Momentum meets urgency in a compelling international friendly as Senegal continues its strong run following an impressive Africa Cup of Nations showing, using this matchup as a key tune-up with World Cup ambitions firmly in focus.

Standing across the pitch is Peru, a CONMEBOL side looking to halt a prolonged downturn after a disappointing qualifying cycle; for Peru, this test against one of Africa’s top squads represents a critical opportunity to reset the trajectory and regain confidence.

Advertisement

When will the Senegal vs Peru match be played?

Senegal take on Peru in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Luis Advincula of Peru – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Senegal vs Peru: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Senegal vs Peru in the USA

This Friendly clash between Senegal and Peru will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.