Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
Friendly

Where to watch Senegal vs Peru live in the USA: International Friendly game

Senegal face Peru in what will be a 2026 international friendly. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Sadio Mane of Senegal
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesSadio Mane of Senegal

Senegal and Peru will face each other in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Senegal vs Peru online in the US on Fubo]

Momentum meets urgency in a compelling international friendly as Senegal continues its strong run following an impressive Africa Cup of Nations showing, using this matchup as a key tune-up with World Cup ambitions firmly in focus.

Standing across the pitch is Peru, a CONMEBOL side looking to halt a prolonged downturn after a disappointing qualifying cycle; for Peru, this test against one of Africa’s top squads represents a critical opportunity to reset the trajectory and regain confidence.

When will the Senegal vs Peru match be played?

Senegal take on Peru in a 2026 friendly game this Saturday, March 28, with the match kicking off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Luis Advincula of Peru – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Luis Advincula of Peru – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Senegal vs Peru: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Senegal vs Peru in the USA

This Friendly clash between Senegal and Peru will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions