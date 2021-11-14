Aleksandar Mitrovic silenced the Lisbon crowd in the dying minutes, so now Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have to qualify for the 2022 World Cup via the Playoffs.

Serbia have completely shocked Portugal in the Group A Matchday 8 at the Estadio Da Luz in Lisbon, silencing the thousands of spectators in the stadium, after they managed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic's late strike in the 90th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo was maximally neutralized by the Serbian players on Sunday's game, which ended with the most undesirable epilogue for the home team. The Serbs conceded an early goal in the second minute and seemed to have a difficult mountain to climb, but in the end, they made a sensational turnaround.

The Eagles, led by Dragan Stojkovic, cruised past out the favorites on their home pitch, in a direct duel for the first place, and in the most dramatic way possible. Thanks to the 2-1 victory, Serbia have automatically qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, while Portugal will be one of the teams fighting to earn their spot via the UEFA Playoffs.

Serbia brought powerless Ronaldo on the brink of breakdown

Portugal played too cautiously and attempted to keep the score equal in the moment when the result was 1-1, which was valid until the dying minutes when Aleksandar Mitrovic was just in the right place at the right time. The Fulham striker received a great cross by Dusan Tadic and silenced the fans at the Estadio Da Luz, but at the same time infuriated and angered the greatest Portuguese star.

The Seleção captain, Cristiano Ronaldo desperately and powerlessly tried to explain to his teammates how they should have defended at the moment the away side netted, and he also had a terrible left-footed attempt to score afterward.

Eventually, the prevailing of the Serbian national team frustrated the 36-year-old veteran so much that he was on the verge of tears in a situation when Portugal failed to certify their direct ticket to the FIFA World Cup.