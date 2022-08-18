Mexico and Sevilla FC suffered a huge blow Thursday as Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is set to be out for four to five months with a massive injury.

Tata Martino is not a happy man at the moment after learning that one of his best players will miss the World Cup due to injury. Jesús “Tecatito” Corona suffered a broken left fibula and ruptured his ankle ligaments during practice on Thursday, Sevilla announced.

For “Tecatito” it will mark a lengthy rehab of up to five months, for El Tri an already small attack is now ever more dependent on goals from Raúl Jiménez with Corona’s injury.

For “Tecatito” Corona, he was immediately taken to the hospital to have surgery and only played one match in LaLiga this season. Corona had recently moved to Sevilla after seven seasons at FC Porto.

Who can replace “Tecatito” Corona on Mexico?

“Tecatito” Corona was set to be a starter at the World Cup playing on the wings now Tata Martino will have to find variables to replace the talented 29-year-old. Marcelo Flores and Alejandro Zendejas could come in but together have 5 caps for El Tri.

Fans have been clamoring for the return of Javier Hernández and LAFC’s Carlos Vela to the squad, but both look like long shots and it’s doubtful Tata Martino will entertain a change in formation at this point. Mexico’s remaining top wingers include Uriel Antuna, Diego Lainez and Hirving Lozano.

“Tecatito” Corona had only played 19 games at Sevilla scoring two goals, and before his move to LaLiga had scored 0 goals in 11 matches for FC Porto in league play the year before.