The transfer window shuts on Thursday evening and FC Barcelona are expected to make more moves before that happens. According to a report, a La Masia product has turned down three teams in order to go back to the Camp Nou.

Following a tough year in which they battled with a financial crisis, Barcelona came back stronger for the 2022-23 season. In this transfer window, Xavi Hernandez kept himself busy to improve his squad.

Barca strengthened themselves in all areas of the field, signing defenders Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen, midfielder Franck Kessie, winger Raphinha, and striker Robert Lewandowski.

But the transfer window hasn't closed yet and the Catalans don't look ready to retire from the market. A player who emerged from their ranks looks willing to wait until the last minute to rejoin the club, as he reportedly rejected three other offers.

Report: La Masia product turns down 3 teams to keep on waiting for Barcelona

Though the Cules are in a much better spot than a year ago, with a stronger roster to face the challenging year ahead of them, Xavi would still want to add depth at the right-back position.

Hector Bellerin is understood to be among their options, and he's reportedly trying to do everything he can to rejoin his former club. According to Sport, the Spanish defender rejected three offers from the Serie A to be available for Barcelona.

The report claims that Sassuolo, Udinese, and Atalanta reached out to Bellerin, but his priority is clear: to play at the Camp Nou. Bellerin left La Masia in 2011 to join the Arsenal academy.

He went on to make his senior debut with the Gunners, but eventually he fell down in the pecking order. Bellerin spent last season on loan at Betis and now has no room in Mikel Arteta's squad.

Not only he is waiting until the very end to part with the Premier League team to join Barca for nothing, but Bellerin would also take a pay cut to make it happen.