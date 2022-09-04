The Premier League monarchs, Manchester City, start their European campaign with a tough visit to Sevilla. These are the probable lineups for one of the most anticipated matches in Group G of 2022-2023 Champions League.

Group G of the 2022-2023 Champions League will kick off when Sevilla host Manchester City as part of Matchday 1 in the most prestigious club tournament around the world. The game will be held at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Spain with both teams sharing sector with tough rivals as Borussia Dortmund and Copenhagen. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramount+ (Free Trial). In Canada, you can see the game in DAZN.

Sevilla is living one of their most difficult moments in recent years. The start of 2022-2023 La Liga has been terrible for Julen Lopetegui's squad with just one point after four games. Last weekend, Sevilla suffered a major blowout at home with a 3-0 loss against Barcelona. Furthermore, the Spanish team lost important players this summer such as Jules Koundé (Barcelona) and Lucas Ocampos (Ajax).

On the other side, Manchester City have no margin of error in 2022-2023 Champions League. Win the trophy or massive failure is Pep Guardiola's scenario after he got the missing piece to finally achieve success in Europe with the Citizens: superstar striker Erling Haaland. No more excuses for this team as the biggest favorite to win it all this season.

Sevilla's probable lineup

Sevilla’s lineup has suffered a lot of changes in the last weeks due to all the players who have been gone in the transfer market and huge injuries such as the one suffered by Mexican star, Jesus Corona, who is out of the official Squad List for the entire group stage in the tournament.

Sevilla’s probable lineup against Manchester City: Bono; Jesus Navas, Fernando, Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi, Marcos Acuña; Joan Jordan, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic, Erik Lamela, Isco and En-Nesyri.

Manchester City ’s probable lineup

As expected, all the spotlight in Manchester City's lineup is focused on Norwegian star, Erling Haaland. The game against Sevilla will be his first appearance as a Citizens' player in the greatest stage of Europe: the Champions League. Another important question for Pep Guardiola is which role will have Julian Alvarez on offense.

Manchester City’s probable lineup against Sevilla: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.