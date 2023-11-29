Sevilla vs PSV: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sevilla, a seven-time Europa League winner, has struggled to replicate their European success in the 2023-2024 Champions League. They need a miracle against PSV at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Sevilla. But they would still need to win another game and wait for the results of other games within Group B.

Sevilla have only two points within the group, they are in the last spot with two draws and two defeats, the most recent game for them was a defeat against big favorites Arsenal 2-0 on the road.

PSV are in a better position than Sevilla, they have 5 points in the second spot of the standings and won a recent game against French side Lens 1-0 at home. The last game of the group stage for PSV will be against Arsenal at home.

Sevilla vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla and PSV play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pijuan in Sevilla. Sevilla has shown signs of little improvement under their new manager, Diego Alonso. The Uruguayan tactician has instilled a more attacking and possession-based style of play, which has yielded positive results in recent La Liga games where they are at the 15th spot with 2 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM November 30

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:45 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 30

Iran: 9:45 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 30

Kenya: 5:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 30

Mexico: 11:45 PM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 30

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM November 30

South Africa: 7:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM

Sevilla vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App, discovery+

United States: Paramount+, VIX