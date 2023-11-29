Sevilla, a seven-time Europa League winner, has struggled to replicate their European success in the 2023-2024 Champions League. They need a miracle against PSV at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan stadium in Sevilla. But they would still need to win another game and wait for the results of other games within Group B.
Sevilla have only two points within the group, they are in the last spot with two draws and two defeats, the most recent game for them was a defeat against big favorites Arsenal 2-0 on the road.
PSV are in a better position than Sevilla, they have 5 points in the second spot of the standings and won a recent game against French side Lens 1-0 at home. The last game of the group stage for PSV will be against Arsenal at home.
Sevilla vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla and PSV play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pijuan in Sevilla. Sevilla has shown signs of little improvement under their new manager, Diego Alonso. The Uruguayan tactician has instilled a more attacking and possession-based style of play, which has yielded positive results in recent La Liga games where they are at the 15th spot with 2 wins, 6 draws and 8 losses.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM November 30
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:45 PM
Indonesia: 1:45 AM November 30
Iran: 9:45 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 AM November 30
Kenya: 5:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM November 30
Mexico: 11:45 PM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM November 30
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM November 30
South Africa: 7:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 9:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM
Sevilla vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Proximus Pickx, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN Germany
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: SONY TEN 5 HD, SONY TEN 5, Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Israel: 5 Live
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Go, HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3, discovery+ App, discovery+
United States: Paramount+, VIX