In a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga, Valencia will visit Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Spain, Germany, Japan and Italy, you can watch on DAZN.
The locals have had a very bad start to the season, even reaching this season in relegation positions. Matchday 9's 1-0 victory over Mallorca brought some relief to a team that was bottom of the table, and yet in the UEFA Champions League they continue to add new frustrations. However, perhaps with this victory they will gain confidence and start to improve.
On the Valencia side, it hasn't been a great start either, although it was clearly much better than their rivals this Matchday. Especially since, not playing international competitions, all efforts are put into La Liga, so something more was expected. At the moment they are in qualifying positions for the Conference League, but of course they are looking to improve that.
Sevilla vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla will play against Valencia for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Tuesday, October 18 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (October 19)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 7:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Cameroon: 6:00 PM
Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM
Croatia: 7:00 PM
Denmark: 7:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 19)
Iran: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Israel: 8:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Japan: 2:00 AM (October 19)
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (October 19)
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (October 19)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 7:00 PM
Poland: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Qatar: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 7:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (October 19)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
South Korea: 2:00 AM (October 19)
Spain: 7:00 PM
Sweden: 7:00 PM
Switzerland: 7:00 PM
Tanzania: 8:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 8:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
United States: 1:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: OptusSport
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App
Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: bet365
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3
Ireland: FreeSports TV UK, LaLigaTV
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
South Korea: SPOTTV ON
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: FreeSports TV UK, LaLigaTV
USA: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN2