Sevilla will host Valencia for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sevilla vs Valencia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

In a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga, Valencia will visit Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Spain, Germany, Japan and Italy, you can watch on DAZN.

The locals have had a very bad start to the season, even reaching this season in relegation positions. Matchday 9's 1-0 victory over Mallorca brought some relief to a team that was bottom of the table, and yet in the UEFA Champions League they continue to add new frustrations. However, perhaps with this victory they will gain confidence and start to improve.

On the Valencia side, it hasn't been a great start either, although it was clearly much better than their rivals this Matchday. Especially since, not playing international competitions, all efforts are put into La Liga, so something more was expected. At the moment they are in qualifying positions for the Conference League, but of course they are looking to improve that.

Sevilla vs Valencia: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla will play against Valencia for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 La Liga this Tuesday, October 18 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium in Sevilla, Spain.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (October 19)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 6:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 19)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Japan: 2:00 AM (October 19)

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (October 19)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (October 19)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (October 19)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Korea: 2:00 AM (October 19)

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Valencia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: OptusSport

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: bet365

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3

Ireland: FreeSports TV UK, LaLigaTV

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Japan: DAZN, WOWOW Live

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

South Korea: SPOTTV ON

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, Sportkanalen, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: FreeSports TV UK, LaLigaTV

USA: ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN2

