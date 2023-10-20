Sheffield United and Manchester United will face against each other this Saturday, October 21 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The home team is in urgent need of scoring points. Their start in the Premier League has been truly disastrous, with just 1 point in 8 games, highlighted by the devastating 8-0 defeat they suffered on Matchday 6 against Newcastle. They are desperate for their first victory to begin climbing out of the bottom of the standings.
To achieve this, they’ll have to defeat Manchester United, a team that has experienced numerous ups and downs, but overall, their performance hasn’t been up to par. They’ve only earned 12 points in 8 games and are striving to accumulate more points to secure a spot in the international cup qualification zone.
Sheffield United vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 22)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 22)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 22)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 22)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 22)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 22)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 22)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sheffield United vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Arena Sport 10 Croatia
Denmark: See Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: DAZN 1, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC