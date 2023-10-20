Sheffield United vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Sheffield United and Manchester United will face against each other this Saturday, October 21 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The home team is in urgent need of scoring points. Their start in the Premier League has been truly disastrous, with just 1 point in 8 games, highlighted by the devastating 8-0 defeat they suffered on Matchday 6 against Newcastle. They are desperate for their first victory to begin climbing out of the bottom of the standings.

To achieve this, they’ll have to defeat Manchester United, a team that has experienced numerous ups and downs, but overall, their performance hasn’t been up to par. They’ve only earned 12 points in 8 games and are striving to accumulate more points to secure a spot in the international cup qualification zone.

Sheffield United vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 22)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 22)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 22)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 22)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 22)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 22)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 22)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sheffield United vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia, Arena Sport 10 Croatia

Denmark: See Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: DAZN 1, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports HD 2 Asia, Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC