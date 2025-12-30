Where to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United and Wolverhampton will face each other in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

With stakes at both ends of the table, this rivalry matchup carries real weight. Manchester United sit on 29 points and remain firmly in the European hunt, trailing Liverpool by three points for the final Champions League spot.

Wolverhampton’s situation is far more urgent, with just two points from 18 matches leaving them stuck in the relegation zone and in desperate need of wins, making this game critical for both clubs’ ambitions.

When will the Manchester United vs Wolverhampton match be played?

Manchester United take on Wolverhampton this Tuesday, December 30, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 19. Kickoff is set for 3:15 PM (ET).

David Moller Wolfe of Wolverhampton – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:15 PM

CT: 2:15 PM

MT: 1:15 PM

PT: 12:15 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Wolverhampton in the USA on Peacock.