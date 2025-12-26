Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will face off against Newcastle in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

A must-watch Premier League rivalry highlights the weekend as Manchester United and Newcastle collide with European hopes hanging in the balance. United are looking for a response after another setback against Aston Villa slowed their push up the table.

On the other side, Newcastle enter needing momentum after an inconsistent start that leaves them six points off the continental spots. With pressure mounting on both sides and plenty at stake, this showdown has all the ingredients for drama—don’t miss a minute of it.

When will the Manchester United vs Newcastle match be played?

Manchester United will square off against Newcastle this Friday, December 26, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 17. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Newcastle in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network and Universo.