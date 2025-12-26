Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United take on Newcastle in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Mason Mount of Manchester United
© Clive Mason/Getty ImagesMason Mount of Manchester United

Manchester United will face off against Newcastle in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Newcastle online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

A must-watch Premier League rivalry highlights the weekend as Manchester United and Newcastle collide with European hopes hanging in the balance. United are looking for a response after another setback against Aston Villa slowed their push up the table.

On the other side, Newcastle enter needing momentum after an inconsistent start that leaves them six points off the continental spots. With pressure mounting on both sides and plenty at stake, this showdown has all the ingredients for drama—don’t miss a minute of it.

Advertisement

When will the Manchester United vs Newcastle match be played?

Manchester United will square off against Newcastle this Friday, December 26, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 17. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle – George Wood/Getty Images

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle – George Wood/Getty Images

Advertisement

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Newcastle in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, USA Network and Universo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Why is Manchester United vs Newcastle the only match on the 2025 Premier League Boxing Day?
Soccer

Why is Manchester United vs Newcastle the only match on the 2025 Premier League Boxing Day?

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Where to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Newcastle vs Benfica in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

NCAAF players with the most rushing yards in a single season: Who holds the record?
College Football

NCAAF players with the most rushing yards in a single season: Who holds the record?

Better Collective Logo