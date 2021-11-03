Sheriff take on Inter Milan at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Sheriff and Inter Milan meet in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol on November 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM (ET). Payback at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

FC Sheriff Tiraspol are leading Group D over Real Madrid and Inter Milan with 6 points, 2 wins, 1 loss. They won against Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 at home and a surprising victory against Real Madrid in Spain 2-1. The only defeat of the team was against Inter Milan 1-3 on the road.

Inter Milan already know what it's like to play and win against Sheriff Tiraspol, but that was Inter's only win in Group D. The other two games were a draw against Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 on the road and a loss against Real Madrid 0 -1 at home.

Sheriff vs Inter Milan: Date

Sheriff and Inter Milan play for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 3 at Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol. The home team is unbeaten at home and the visitors are going to play for the first time on the road in the Group Stage.

Sheriff vs Inter Milan: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Sheriff vs Inter Milan at the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

This game for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League, Sheriff and Inter Milan at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in Tiraspol on Wednesday, November 3, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.