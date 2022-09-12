Sheriff will host Manchester United for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Europa League Group E. Find out here the complete match information including when, where, and how to watch the game in the US and Canada.

Sheriff vs Manchester United: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Europa League in the US and Canada

Manchester United will vist Sheriff for Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Legue Group E. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this game. In Canada, you can watch this game on DAZN.

Sheriff surprised everyone last season as they were the only team to defeat the Champions League winners Real Madrid. However, they couldn't qualify to the Champions League group stage for this season. Now, they are at the top of the Group E's standings with one win on Matchday 1.

On the other side, Manchester United couldn't play on the weekend due to the National Mourning in Great Britain. So, the team managed by Erik Ten Hag will try to clinch their first Europa League win as visitors, and without a game in a week.

Sheriff vs Manchester United: Date

Sheriff will host Manchester United for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 Europa League Group E. This matchup will be held at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Sheriff want to stay at the top of Group E, while the Red Devils want to pick up their first Europa League win of the season.

Sheriff vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch or live stream Sheriff vs Manchester United in the US and Canada

Sheriff will play against Manchester United will for Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This Europa League game will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Whereas for Canada, watch it on DAZN. Other options available for the US are Paramount+ (Free Trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.