Bobby Charlton, a Manchester United legend and a key figure in England’s victory in the 1966 World Cup, has died at the age of 86. His family confirmed it in a statement today.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.”

Manchester United, the team he played for during 17 seasons and where Charlton became a legend, officially declared a period of mourning for the loss of one of the greatest and most beloved players in club’s history.

Sir Bobby Charlton passed away: What happened to Manchester United’s legend?

In 2020, Bobby Charlton was diagnosed with dementia. That information was made public by The Telegraph and emphasized that his wife, Norma, was happy for the condition to be reported as it could help many others in that situation.

Who is Bobby Charlton?

Sir Bobby Charlton was one of the greatest soccer players of all time. He was born on October 11, 1937, in Ashington, Northumberland, England. Charlton became a legend thanks to historic triumphs with his national team and, at the club level, with Manchester United.

Charlton spent the majority of his club career at Manchester United, where he joined the youth academy in 1953 and made his first-team debut in 1956. He was a crucial part of the team’s success during the 1950s and 1960s.

The legend survived the Munich air disaster in 1958, which claimed the lives of several of his Manchester United teammates. Despite the emotional and physical scars, he returned to play and achieved great success. He had a tremendous career and played for the Red Devils until 1973. In total, he made 758 appearances for the club scoring 249 goals.

Sir Bobby Charlton was the leader in England’s 1966 World Cup victory at home. He was the top scorer of the tournament and scored crucial goals, including one in the semifinal against Portugal and Eusebio. England’s victory in 1966 remains their only World Cup win to date.

Charlton represented the England national team earning 106 caps and scoring 49 goals. His international tenure spanned from 1958 to 1970. During his professional career, Charlton received numerous awards and honors. He was named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year in 1966 and received the Ballon d’Or in the same year.