Slovakia will receive Belarus for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C3. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).
Group 3 of League C of this UEFA Nations League is already defined. Neither the winners nor the relegated will change no matter what the outcome of the games between them is. If we also take into account that none of the four members will be at the Qatar World Cup this year, we can conclude that it will not be the most interesting game of Matchday 6.
However, it is always a good opportunity to prepare variants and prepare the necessary spare parts when you want to start a successful process. On the Slovakia side, they could do little in the group, although at least they have the advantage of not being relegated. Belarus cannot say the same, and they must prepare in the best way to try to get promoted next season.
Slovakia vs Belarus: Kick-Off Time
Slovakia will play against Belarus for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C3 this Sunday, September 25 at the TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 26)
Bahamas: 12:00 PM
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Barbados: 12:00 PM
Belize: 10:00 AM
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Brunei: 12:00 AM (September 26)
Burundi: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Eswatini: 6:00 PM
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Fiji: 4:00 AM (September 26)
France: 6:00 PM
Gambia: 4:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Guyana: 12:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Lesotho: 6:00 PM
Liberia: 4:00 PM
Malawi: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 26)
Malta: 6:00 PM
Mauritius: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Namibia: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 26)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Pakistan: 9:00 PM
Papua New Guinea: 2:00 AM (September 26)
Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 26)
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 26)
Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (September 26)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Sudan: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 5:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 5:00 PM
Slovakia vs Belarus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: OptusSport
Bahamas: csport.tv
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Barbados: csport.tv
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Brazil: Star+
Brunei: astro-go
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe, Free
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Pakistan: Sony LIV
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Kingdom: Premier Player HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA