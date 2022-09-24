Slovakia will face Belarus for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C3. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Group 3 of League C of this UEFA Nations League is already defined. Neither the winners nor the relegated will change no matter what the outcome of the games between them is. If we also take into account that none of the four members will be at the Qatar World Cup this year, we can conclude that it will not be the most interesting game of Matchday 6.

However, it is always a good opportunity to prepare variants and prepare the necessary spare parts when you want to start a successful process. On the Slovakia side, they could do little in the group, although at least they have the advantage of not being relegated. Belarus cannot say the same, and they must prepare in the best way to try to get promoted next season.

Slovakia vs Belarus: Kick-Off Time

Slovakia will play against Belarus for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group C3 this Sunday, September 25 at the TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 26)

Bahamas: 12:00 PM

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Barbados: 12:00 PM

Belize: 10:00 AM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Brunei: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Eswatini: 6:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Fiji: 4:00 AM (September 26)

France: 6:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Guyana: 12:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Malta: 6:00 PM

Mauritius: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 26)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Pakistan: 9:00 PM

Papua New Guinea: 2:00 AM (September 26)

Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 26)

Solomon Islands: 3:00 AM (September 26)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 9:30 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:00 PM

Slovakia vs Belarus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: OptusSport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: csport.tv

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: astro-go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

France: L'Equipe Web, Molotov, L’Equipe, Free

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malawi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV1

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 2

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

