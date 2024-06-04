Slovakia will play against San Marino in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Slovakia will face San Marino in a 2024 international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Slovakia vs San Marino live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Slovakia have achieved a historic qualification for Euro 2024, which will allow them to participate in a high-level tournament. This achievement will positively impact their national team, especially as they also consider the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, which they will definitely aim to participate in.

But before that, they will naturally seek to approach the start of the continental tournament in the best possible form. Hence, they have scheduled this friendly match, even though their opponent may not be one of the strongest. San Marino have long been recognized as one of the weakest teams in UEFA, and as is often the case in their matches, they will aim to play a respectable role, perhaps even hoping for a positive result.

Slovakia vs San Marino: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 6)

San Marino: 6:00 PM

Slovakia: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Nicola Nanni of San Marino – IMAGO / Buzzi

Slovakia vs San Marino: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Canada: DAZN Canada

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Italy: SMtv San Marino

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

San Marino: SMtv San Marino

Slovakia: RTVS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX