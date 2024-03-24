Slovenia and Portugal are set to clash in an international friendly match, anticipated to be a pulsating encounter. In our preview, we will meticulously analyze the potential starting lineups for both teams, ensuring that no details are overlooked in this captivating showdown.

This match carries considerable weight for both teams as it plays a pivotal role in their preparations for Euro 2024, where each team undoubtedly harbors distinct objectives. Slovenia are focused on delivering a strong performance and aiming for qualification in a challenging group. Meanwhile, Portugal enter the fray as one of the top contenders for the title, driven to affirm their status.

With the possibility of this tournament being Cristiano Ronaldo‘s final significant competition with the national team, the stakes are heightened as he strives to bid farewell in a grand manner. Undoubtedly, this game holds significant importance for both teams as they gear up for the challenges ahead.

Slovenia probable lineup

Slovenia will seek to strike a blow against a superior rival.

Slovenia possible lineup: Oblak; Balkovec, Bijol, Drkusic, Stojanovic; Mlakar, Kurtic, Cerin, Horvat; Sesko, Sporar.

Portugal probable lineup

With Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm, Portugal seek to fine-tune its team thinking about the next Euro 2024.

Portugal possible lineup: Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, A Silva, Cancelo; Danilo, R Neves, Vitinha; Otavio, Ronaldo, Felix.